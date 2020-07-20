Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

