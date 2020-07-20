Davis Rea LTD. Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PEP traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.84. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.