Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 972 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NYSE:C traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356,606. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

