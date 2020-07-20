Davis Rea LTD. Invests $213,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 88,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,758. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock valued at $844,729,990 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.