Davis Rea LTD. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $776,885,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $80,005,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,586 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,125,000 after buying an additional 1,344,413 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

BNS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

