Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.90. 101,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $380.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

