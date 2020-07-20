Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

