David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $43.78 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,947,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $22,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

