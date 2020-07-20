Databroker Price Reaches $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $10,481.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

