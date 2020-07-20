Daniel Keith Vickerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) Director Daniel Keith Vickerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$11,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$752,526.12.

Discovery Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of $326.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 26.36, a quick ratio of 26.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Discovery Metals Company Profile

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

