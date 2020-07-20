Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

