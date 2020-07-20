Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Danaher stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.