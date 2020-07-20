Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,091.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.