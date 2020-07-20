Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.
DAN stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 311.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.