Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

DAN stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 311.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

