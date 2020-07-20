Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.11 ($46.19).

Shares of DAI opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.25. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

