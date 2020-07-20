DA Davidson Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $64.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.