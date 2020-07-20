CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00460828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,109.74 or 0.99407385 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

