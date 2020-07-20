Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.55. Cummins reported earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

CMI opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

