Croda International’s (CRDA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Croda International to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,863.46 ($59.85).

CRDA opened at GBX 5,604 ($68.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,222 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,901.46.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

