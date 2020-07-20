Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $267,750.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $14.50 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
