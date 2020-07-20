Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $267,750.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $14.50 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

