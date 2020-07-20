Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.57

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 11087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Get Cree alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,037 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.