Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $31.35 on Monday, hitting $1,546.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

