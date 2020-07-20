Credit Suisse Group Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.