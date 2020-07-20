Credit Suisse Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $305.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

