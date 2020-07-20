Credit Suisse Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $110.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.18.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

