CPChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $94,236.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. CPChain has a market cap of $882,292.57 and approximately $94,236.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00760462 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

