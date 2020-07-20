Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $389.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $262.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

