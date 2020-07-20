Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $10.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 163,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

