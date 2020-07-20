Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSOD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.90.

CSOD opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

