CLSA Begins Coverage on 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 360 Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.47.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.65. 360 Finance has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

