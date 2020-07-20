Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Clearstar (LON:CLSU) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON CLSU opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. Clearstar has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.16.
Clearstar Company Profile
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.