Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Shares of LON CLSU opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. Clearstar has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.16.

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

