Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal Acquires 85,907 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 85,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$186,418.19 ($127,683.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd has a one year low of A$1.40 ($0.96) and a one year high of A$2.53 ($1.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
