Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal Acquires 85,907 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 85,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$186,418.19 ($127,683.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd has a one year low of A$1.40 ($0.96) and a one year high of A$2.53 ($1.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

