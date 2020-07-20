Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $147.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

