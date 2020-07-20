Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $147.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.77.
Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34.
In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.