Citigroup Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $69.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 211.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WNS by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

