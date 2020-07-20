Citigroup Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.97.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.