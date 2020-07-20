Citigroup Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $305.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.54.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $266.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.