Citigroup Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.23.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

