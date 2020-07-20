Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.71. 289,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,607,890. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

