Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

