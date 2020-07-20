CIBC Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $14.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

