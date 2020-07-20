CIBC Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $43.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIMAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Linamar from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

LIMAF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

