Chromia Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $27.83 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01855927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 447,703,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,360,970 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.