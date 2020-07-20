Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $688.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $688.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.47.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,141.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,050.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

