Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.