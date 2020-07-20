Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.51

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.51 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 38535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

