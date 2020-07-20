Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $125.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $124.12 and last traded at $123.92, with a volume of 7697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

