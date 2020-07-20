Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.75.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $564.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $569.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
