Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $564.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $569.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

