Charter Communications (CHTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

6/8/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $568.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,331. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $569.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

