Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $323,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

