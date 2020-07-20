Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Acquires 87 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £221.85 ($273.01).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($184.08).

On Thursday, May 7th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 53 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($185.88).

CAY stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

CAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.78) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

